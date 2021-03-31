Edith Hope (Edie)
Patterson
FEB. 23, 1944 — FEB. 26, 2021
PAYETTE
Patterson, Edith Hope (Edie), 77, of Payette, lost her battle with cancer and went to be with her parents and brothers in heaven on February 26, 2021 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. 208.642.3333 www.shafferjensen.com
Edith Hope Patterson (Edie) was born February 23, 1944, to James and Edith Dunn.
Edie was an amazing wife to her husband Pat Patterson of 35 years. She raised 7 children of her own, but as most know she mothered many more. Edie was friendly to all.
There was never a time when you would not find her working and helping others. A person will never forget her spontaneous outburst of a horse nicker every time she could. The best part would always be when the horses would nicker back. It would always put a smile on their face and hers.
If Edie was not punching a clock you would finder her and Pat out for a drive or casting a rod. It is a guarantee that those two have seen a lot of countryside. They loved to hit the road on a Sunday morning to explore the wonders of nature and hopefully find a new lake to fish or at least go camping at. Edie always enjoyed putting on a visor and starring out across a lake while holding a bass rod. One could say she could out fish Pat even on a bad day. Don’t worry, because she did out fish him, she would make sure we all knew she did.
Edie is survived by her husband Pat, her daughters Lynette Panser, Annette Cilley, Janette O’Hara, Yvette True, Kellie Metcalf, her sons Edward Bentz, and Patrick Barr, 22 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life in Edie’s honor will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 11am-3pm at 29117 Peckham Rd in Wilder, Idaho 83676.