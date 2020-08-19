Edie Mae Parker
Jan. 6, 1938 - Aug. 18, 2020
FRUITLAND
Edie M. Parker, 82 of Fruitland, Idaho died August 18, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Highway Worship Center, 100 Whitley Drive, Fruitland, Idaho.
Edie M. Parker went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020 following a battle of kidney failure for many years. Edie was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 6, 1938, the youngest of 3 children and was born to Edith Wilson and Louis Harvey Wilson. Edie was married to Eldon Leaton on February 17, 1956 and had 3 children, William L. Leaton, Linda Marie Leaton and Lonnie L. Leaton. Eldon L. Leaton was in the logging business and moving was a normal adventure for their family. Longest time spent in one place was Eureka, CA. Edie took care of the family and raised her 3 children. Times were tough, but Edie was a strong-willed lady. Moved to Payette, Idaho in 1972 and started in the apple orchard business. Eldon and Edie’s marriage ended in 1982 and in 1984 she married Ruel J. Parker and he led Edie to our Lord Jesus and was a strong believer clear to the end of her time on earth. Ruel passed in 2012 and she spent the rest of her life serving Jesus Christ our Savior. She was loved by many people here in the little town of Fruitland and Parma. She is survived by her 3 children William Leaton, Linda Wilson, Lonnie Leaton and her grandchildren, Hugh Blacketor, Larry Leaton, Tyler Leaton and great grandchild Ashley Leaton.
