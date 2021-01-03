Earl Shelley OCT. 24, 1950 — DEC. 21, 2020
PAYETTE
Earl Dean Shelley, 70, of Payette, ID, made the great journey to be in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 21st, 2020, at Saint Luke’s in Nampa with his loving wife Susan Shelley by his side.
Dean was born in a log cabin on October 24th, 1950 in Texas County, Missouri to his parents Earl and Lavina Shelley, joining his 10 year old sister Joyce Shelley-Smith, all of which would precede Dean in death. During his grade school years, Dean and his family would occasionally come to Milton-Freewater and New Plymouth in the summertime to pick fruit. Dean was first married in his late teen years from which he had a daughter Telika. After his first marriage ended, Dean would decide to come to Idaho to live with his sister Joyce, and soon after that he met Susan Coffman. Shortly after meeting Sue, they would get married in 1975, a marriage that would last 45 years.
Dean held many jobs during his life, one of which was at Peterson’s Furniture in Ontario. Dean would work most of his life at Seneca Foods in Payette, where he would work for more than 40 years. Payette would also be where Dean and Sue would live for the majority of his life, building a house in a quiet community. Besides working, Dean enjoyed and was skilled at woodworking, being able to build shelves, cabinets, tables, even small buildings such as sheds. He loved motorcycles and riding them, and one can remember him dressing up in his leathers about to embark on a drive with no particular destination. Dean and Sue also enjoyed riding all over the Northwest, including a trip to Canada.
Dean is survived by his wife Sue, and his two children Roby Shelley (with Carla and 4 kids/10 grandkids) and Heidi Fairbanks (with spouse Loren and son Bradley) along with his grandson Roby Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario with Pastor Tim Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Earl’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.