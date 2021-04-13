Dwane I. Daugherty APRIL 21, 1932 — APRIL 7, 2021
ADRIAN
Dwane I. Daugherty, 88 of Adrian, Oregon passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Dwane was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. He was born on April 21, 1932 in Houston, Missouri to Wayaland and Lucile Daugherty. Dwane was the second eldest of 8 siblings; Nancy, Bob, Jerry, Arlowene, Dick, Bruce and Brad. His early years were spent working on the family farm. Eventually, his free spirit and inability to sit still etched out a new path. He and his cousin Dean worked (and played) as they slowly made their way out west in an old Studebaker. They eventually landed in Caldwell, ID and took up residence at the labor camp off Farmway Rd. It was there, a pretty girl caught his eye, and the rest is history. He married the love of his life, Peggy Ann Johnson on October 7, 1955. Dwane and Peggy settled in the Treasure Valley and began their close knit family. Dennis Dwane was born in 1956, Terry Lee in 1958 and Sandra Ann in 1962. Many happy years were spent raising children, working hard, hunting, fishing, boating and playing cards with their family and extended family. Dwane worked construction jobs and had a special skill for crane operation which took him all over the west. He was an excellent craftsman and truly a jack of all trades. In later years, Dwane ventured into the well drilling business and eventually collaborated with family and business partners to form the beginnings of Riverside Inc. After many years in the business, he was able to retire and travel with Peggy in their custom bus that was a huge source of pride and enjoyment. Dwane was a quick witted jokester who loved to laugh and tell stories. He had a tender heart and a quick trigger. He never sat idle and was always on the lookout for the next project, road trip or joke to tell. We deeply mourn the loss of Dwane, but are filled with gratitude for having been blessed to share in his rich and truly wonderful life. Dwane is survived by his loving wife Peggy, his brother Brad (Gelian) Daugherty, Philippines; his son, Terry (Julene) Daugherty of Adrian; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings, son Dennis and daughter Sandra.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Adrian Community Disaster Relief, 798 Owyhee Ave, Nyssa, OR 97913 or Adrian Fire Department, P.O. Box 228, Adrian, OR 97901. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
Given Covid-19 restrictions, immediate family will hold a small graveside service on April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho.