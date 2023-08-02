Dr. Gary Moore MAY 15, 1935 - JULY 26, 2023
New Plymouth
With great sadness our family is announcing the passing of Gary Edward Moore “Dr. Moore”, on July 26, 2023. From farm boy to renaissance man, Gary was born May 15, 1935 to Edward Donald Moore and Audrey Ellen Heap (Moore). The wealth of his childhood was working hard with his brothers Nicholas Moore and Gregory Moore on his family’s Idaho Ranch: both brothers preceded Gary.
As early as Jr. High his athletic abilities started to shine. He and his teammates, including his best friend Jerry Henggeler and all-star Harmon Killebrew, won the 1952 American Legion Junior Baseball State Championship. He played quarterback for the New Plymouth Pilgrims; his favorite sport though was basketball. As quoted by the New Plymouth Sentinel,“ Gary Moore, who was known to be a hard player to stop, played his usual top game”, played for Twin Falls, Idaho as a starter his Freshmen & Sophomore years. Jr. and Senior years, as captain was a star on the court for the New Plymouth Pilgrims. As captain he accepted awards for the All-State Team these years in high school. It can’t go without mentioning, “Jerry Henggeler another top scoring ace”, played right alongside him. Their friendship has lasted throughout all the years.
Gary earned basketball scholarships to both University of Idaho & The College of Idaho where he played with Elgin Baylor and R. C. Owens. He graduated from The College of Idaho with degrees in Mathematics, Art, and Chemistry. His future took a fortunate turn when he was introduced to dentistry and was urged to change his career path. During this time he met his first wife Sharon Moon, his planning partner, and mother to his four children. Sharon preceded him. He paid his way through Marguette University of Dentistry by using his persuasive talents as a nationally recognized, top salesman with the Kirby Vacuum Company. It took his charisma to get the chance to show the homemakers how well the vacuum cleaned and make those sales.
In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Gary volunteered for service with the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the Dental Corps- stationed in Great Fall, Montana at Malmstrom Airforce Base. He spoke of the silos that housed missiles and how as part of his responsibilities he used forensics and dental records to help identify pilots killed in action. In 1964, after his discharge Gary started his search for laying down roots and opening a dental practice. He would fondly tell the story of how he came to Roseburg, Oregon.
Upon that first visit, he found everyone he met was so nice, even though the dental office itself had two outdated chairs and equipment and was in the “failing downtown area”. He was determined to bring modern dentistry to Roseburg. Soon after he purchased fourteen acres on the edge of town. He built the Garden Valley Medical Center where he practiced until 1994.
He had a vision for this area and help build the Sizzler Restaurant, Carl’s Jr, and several other businesses located there still today. He helped persuade the county to put through Stewart Parkway, which changed current layout of Roseburg’s city limits. Gary enjoyed practicing dentistry, created lasting relationships with is patients and staff, and provide the highest standard of care for 30 years.
Before and after retirement he enjoyed traveling, painting, deer & elk hunting, trophy fishing, safari hunting, and best of all golfing! His highlights were Pebble Beach and St. Andrews and of course spent much of his time at the Roseburg, Country Club. Gary’s goal was to travel the world and he did just that: Some favorites were Delphi, Greece, King Valley, Australia, and of course Ireland!
His family was the center of his life; He grieved when his oldest daughter Cheri Androschruk (Moore) died in 2002, which devastated the entire family. Margaret Wooton (Moore) & husband Dick Wooton, Loretta Johnson (Moore) & husband Russell Johnson, and Michael Moore & wife Tami Moore his living children enjoyed countless gatherings, vacations, and holidays with their wonderful father.
He was always generous and there to give the best advice. Michael Rokus a longtime family friend was part of many fun times and was there in a heartbeat to help. Gary’s second wife Darlene Fugate and her children have fond memories of Gary. Gary’s third wife, Joann Redding shared the last years with him enjoying many cruises and fun get togethers with friends. Gary has ten grandchildren including, Jason Moore, Joshua Androschuk, Jeremy Androschuk, Athlyn Wooton, Mathea Wooton, Michaela Hammerson, Brian Johnson, Jared Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Joel Moore and 11 great-grandchildren. Even in his final years, he enjoyed the laughter of children and the bustle of family events in the grand house he built for his family.
Graveside Service Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth, ID August 19, 2023 at 10:00; Celebration of Life September 9, 2:00 PM Roseburg County Club, Roseburg OR. Friends and former patients please to come celebrate.