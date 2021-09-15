Doyle Howard Taylor, 90, of Fruitland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at home in Fruitland. He was born June 19, 1931 to Willard Howard and Jenny Delyle Taylor in Downey ID. Doyle attended schools in Fruitland. He married the love of his life Lila Isbell on Aug. 17, 1948 in Winnemucca NV; celebrating their 73rd anniversary this past August.
Doyle was a hard worker and he held various jobs in his early years. For over 30 years he owned and operated Doyle’s Service in Fruitland. After selling his business he began a second career in real estate. He was an active member of the Church of Christ; served on the Farmer’s Mutual Telephone Co. Board of Directors for 12 years and volunteered for Heart ‘n Home Hospice for six years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, liked camping, sharing vegetables from his garden, going to coffee with his friends and spending time with family. Doyle loved to laugh, joke and tease as well as giving people nicknames. He was generous, kind, helpful to anyone in need, a true and loyal friend.
Doyle is survived by his wife Lila; his daughters Deb Taylor, Sheryl Mattausch (Barry) and Jan Duranso (John); his sister Donna Smith; 10 grandkids, 16 great grandkids; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Adams; his parents; two brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, in Payette. Condolences may be made to Doyle’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
