Douglas N. Naillon DEC. 8, 1941 - JULY 20, 2023
PAYETTE
On July 20, 2023 In the early morning hours Douglas Newton Naillon quietly and peacefully slipped away to his heavenly home. He was born on December 8, 1941 in Boise Idaho, the fifth of eight children to Rowe Berlin Naillon and Virginia Evadna Tewalt Naillon. Doug lived his childhood years in the Boise valley graduating from Nampa High School in 1959.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army at Fort Lewis Washington and was honorably discharged in 1970. While at Fort Lewis he met and fell in love with a charming young lady, Lenora Delacerva. They were Married in his sister Patricia’s beautiful backyard garden in Boise, Idaho. They made their home in Washington for a time before moving to Reno, Nevada where Doug found his dream job working at Bill Harrah’s world famous automobile collection.
Doug was dedicated to meticulously restoring historically significant vehicles from around the world. He was enamored with every beautifully restored vehicle he worked on, as well as the rest of the collection. In 1980, two years after Bill Harrah died the collection was sold to Holiday Inns and the collection was mostly sold. Doug then moved on to work for Good Year Tire in Reno until he retired.
After retirement he moved back to Idaho where he continued to work on cars, often for those who could not afford the repairs but were dependent on their transportation. He ask only that they pay it forward when an opportunity was presented. His generosity was shared and appreciated by many.
Douglas is survived by his sister Gaye Hunsperger and husband Ted Hunsperger; his brother Allen Naillon and wife Diora Naillon; His sister-in-law Carolyn Naillon; and long time friend and companion Debbie Bloom, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rowe and Evadna Naillon; his sister Patricia Hunsperger and husband LeRoy Hunsperger; his brother’s David Naillon; John Naillon and wife Barbara Naillon; James Naillon and wife Annetta Naillon; and Aaron Naillon and companion Mary Brown.
The family and Debbie Bloom wishes to express our deep appreciation to Rachelle Trent for her many years of loving care, friendship, and housekeeping for Doug. You made his world so much more enjoyable. He loved your light hearted cheerfulness and looked forward to every visit. Our forever thanks to Gail and Dave Codding we cannot thank you enough for your many trips to Doug’s house with hot meals and a cheerful visit. Dave’s help with various home projects was truly appreciated. You were always a bright spot in Doug’s day. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
A special thank you to the Heart ‘n Home nurses, staff, and hospice caregivers for your loving care over the last two years. Douglas appreciated all of you and was so comfortable with your care. You are the best!
Douglas will be interred at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at a date to be determined.
Douglas we will always miss you. May the angel’s sing you to rest.