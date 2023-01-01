Douglas Daryl Uyeki “Mr U” APRIL 25, 1956 – NOV. 25, 2022
ONTARIO
Doug was born in Weiser Idaho to Elaine Nakao Uyeki and the late James Tomio Uyeki. He lived on a farm with his family in Weiser. His parents moved the family to Ontario Oregon when Doug was in the 5th grade. According to Doug he was the was king of siphon tube setting racing his brothers. He graduated from Ontario High School in 1974. Several of Doug's teachers from middle school to high school stated Doug was the smartest kid they had ever taught. His reaction to that was just his slight appreciative smile.
Doug and I were committed to one another at age 13. I adored his black thick hair and that mysterious beautiful mind he possessed. The hair was a thing of the past in our later years, but the mystery of what made him tic continues today, We were married on August 6, 1983. Our two most prized gifts are the birth of our daughter Molly Ann and our son Sam Douglas.
He was apathetic to degrees, wealth, and personal accolades. Doug spent his life attempting to find a meaningful career that would enable him to assist others.
Doug was employed through the years by Albertson’s, First American Title, Farm Credit, and Alameda Elementary School. His last move to Fruitland Elementary School as a PARA providing assistance to children through Bal-A-Vis-X proved to be his most rewarding role. When he arrived home from work he would tell me his cheeks were tired from smiling.
His passion for life and what ever cause he was involved with was unparalleled….did I mention his PASSION for life? One of his greatest devotions besides his family was baseball. He coached Molly during her softball years and Sam in baseball. Many spring and summer hours were spent with practices and on the road trips. He was affectionately coined Mr. Gadget with all of his equipment he thought might be of help to the kids. Doug’s other passion bar none was Bal-A-Vis-X . He was introduced to the program several years ago where he went through extensive training both from the help of others and his own curiosity reading anything obtainable on the subject. He would stay up all night bouncing balls until he could execute the exercises with perfection. He was able to assist several people utilizing the Bal-A-Vis-X program. All who remain grateful for his guidance.
His employer and friend Shane Burrup made a statement concerning Doug after his death…..“The world just lost a lot of energy.“ Doug would have appreciated his comment. He was sometimes misunderstood by those that were not in tune to his constant locomotion to get things right.
Doug battled myelofibrosis- bone marrow cancer for the past 13 months at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle. Our son Sam and grandson Max opened their home to us where we stayed between hospitalizations. Our gratitude to both will be forever etched in our hearts. They brought sunshine to a very dark situation to both Doug and I. Doug’s commitment to me, Molly, Sam, and Max were his guiding force to beat the cancer. He put us over his own suffering which was immeasurable. Still determined to win his battle the day before he died he was attempting to rehab by lifting dumbbells with Molly as his spotter.
We would both like to thank our friends and neighbors for all your assistance while we were away.Mary Kay and Mike Allen, Vic and Yolanda Flores, Barb Points, Aaron and Angie MacKenzie, Kathy Sherman, Janean Erlebach, Tonia Erskine, Max and Linda Ozawa. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover all you have done for us.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, James Tomio Uyeki and brother-in-law, Tom Craig.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Nakao Uyeki, (Ontario); wife, Pam Uyeki (Ontario); daughter, Molly Ann Uyeki - Josh Golden (Lihue, Hawaii); Son, Sam Uyeki (Federal Way, Washington); Grandson, Max Uyeki (Federal Way, Washington); two brothers, Dan Uyeki, (Ontario) and Barry Uyeki ( Kaneohe, Hawaii); Two sisters, Deanna Uyeki – (Boise, Idaho); Jolene Uyeki – (Ontario); brother-in-law, Ronnie Craig – Hayley Craig, (Fruitland, Idaho); Sister-in-law, Marcia Craig, Boise, Idaho; Nephews, Cody Craig, Justin Craig – Megan Craig, Tucker Craig – Kayla O’berry; Jesse Craig all of Boise, Idaho; Niece, Sawyer Craig, Fruitland, Idaho.
Doug would love for everyone to go out and play baseball with your kids…..anyone's kid…. remembering his favorite quote…..
“Celebrate the ball out of the park as sincerely as the courage to pick up the bat. It’s the same thing.”- Mary Anne Radmacher
Banzai my love…….