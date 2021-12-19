Dorothy “VellaBee” Moore Rhinehart age 91 years passed away peacefully Wednesday December 8th, 2021, at The Cottages of Payette. Dorothy was born June 30, 1930, in Pocahontas, Arkansas the only child of Jeff D Moore and Mamie (Bates) Moore.
Mamie remarried when Dorothy was a small child to Fred Short. The family moved several times Colorado, Oregon finally settling on Little Willow Rd. Payette Idaho. Dorothy finished her education in Payette, excelled in school and loved reading.
She met Robert (Bob) Rhinehart, and they married August 29, 1947.
They moved to the Willamette Valley of Oregon and resided there for 15 yrs. They started their family, Linda, Larry and Sue. They built their 1st home in Springfield Or. They left Springfield and moved to the area Little Fall Creek Or., later moving back to the Treasure Vally in the winter of 1962. They bought a farm on Morgan Ave in Ontario, Or. They then moved to Payette/Fruitland, Idaho and resided there thru their retirement.
Dorothy worked at Ore/Ida Foods for 31 years. They also owned a small restaurant in Payette. Dorothy was a wonderful cook well known for her pies, sweetbread rolls, and fried chicken. Dorothy was always willing to help out family, friends, and neighbors. She was generous with her time volunteering 25 yrs. with Help Them to Hope. Dorothy and Bob enjoyed traveling back to the Willamette Valley going fishing for crappie, traveling to horse races and raising horses.
They had 3 children Linda (Bruce) Millhiser-The Dalles, Larry (Nadine) Rhinehart-Payette, Sue Reynolds-Payette. 7 grandchildren Ron (Kris) Sellers-Bend, Steve (Tandy) Sellers-Pendleton, Shannan (Greg) Johnson-Payette, Josh Reynolds-Boise, Sharon (Neal) Carlton-Payette, Sam Rhinehart-Ontario, Chad Beagles-Boise. 12 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband Bob of 68 years in 2015. There will be a delayed Memorial in the spring of 2022.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cottages, Becca, Sabine, Shannon, Victoria, Carmen, for the care and comfort given to Dorothy, it meant so much. We want to thank the staff of Heart-N-Home hospice for the wonderful care. Sonja, Shyann, Anita, Collin, Mary, and Pastor Nick. Condolences to the family may be shared with Dorothy’s family at 8680 Washoe Road, Payette, Idaho 83661.
Burial was by Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Rhinehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.