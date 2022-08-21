Dorothy May Call Moore APRIL 15, 1928 - AUG. 16, 2022
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Dorothy May Call was born April 15, 1928, to Wilmer Brigham and Lillian Wilson Call at her paternal grandparents homestead in Rigby, Idaho.
This little redhead girl was immediately beloved by her parents, older brother Billy, both the Call and Wilson grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
At the age of three, she lost her father to illness and was raised by her schoolteacher mother. Her dear mother was one of seven sisters and four brothers, all of whom were schoolteachers. During WWII, her mother and her mother’s sister, Grace Harwood, also a widow, combined their families and taught school together in Rigby, Idaho through the Great Depression and WWII.
Family folklore suggests that Dottie (the only girl) may have been pampered by her older brother Billy and Grace’s two sons, Charles and Pat.
In 1946, Dorothy attended the University of Idaho and pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority. She immediately took to college life and attended sorority dances, parties and socials and enjoyed the advantages ratio of boys to girls as returning servicemen from WWII were entering college. One young U of I basketball player, Tom Moore from Nyssa, Oregon, had spotted Dorothy at church and asked a mutual friend to set them up on blind date. It was love at first sight for Dorothy.
They dated the remainder of their freshman year and were married on November 26, 1947. The young couple moved to Rexburg, Idaho for one semester so Tom could play basketball for Ricks College. That spring, he suggested they travel to Nyssa, Oregon to live and work for one summer. 62 years later the cute couple moved from Nyssa to Parma, Idaho. Mom always said “that was the longest summer of my life!”
Tom and Dottie (as they were lovingly known) welcomed five children into their family. Life centered around kids, kids’ activities, and work.Dottie worked as a legal secretary for 28 years before co-founding Tom Moore Co. with her husband. With Dottie’s bookkeeping and legal acumen (and Tom’s gift of gab) their journey as an entrepreneurial power couple began.
In 1984 Tom and Dottie became partners in Fort Boise Produce.Their efforts proved successful and provided a lifestyle for them to travel the world. When Tom and Dottie retired, they traveled the USA by motorhome with their longtime friends Gene & Helen Stunz and Wilton & Marjorie Jackson. They also enjoyed cruise life and made many cruises around the world with the Stunz’s, including a 65-day cruise around the Pacific Rim.
Dottie was a talented artist and had many of her beautiful oil paintings displayed in her home. She was a scholar of art history, British and Egyptian History. She wrote and directed roadshows for her church so her children could participate. She had a love for beautiful things – her home, decorating, china, silver, clothes, and had quite the collection of scarves for every outfit.
Dottie was a beautiful, refined, and classy lady. Her grandchildren didn’t call her the “cookie grandma” but called her “Condo grandma” as she invested in McCall real estate in order to provide more time and memories with her family.
Sadly, Tom passed away in 2014, leaving Dottie to navigate her remaining years on her own. She bravely moved to Touchmark Retirement in Meridian, Idaho, and made new friends. She demonstrated courage and dignity while isolated during the pandemic, surviving Covid, pneumonia and isolation with grace. As always, she was an example of strength to her children.
Dorothy Call Moore is survived by her daughters Peggy (Jim) Farmer and Lil Stewart. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Tom Moore, son and daughter-in-law Tom and Jeanette Moore, sons Jack and Ken Moore, and her parents and brother. Dottie is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
At this time, the family extends a special thank you to Keystone Hospice and the caring nurses, CNAs, and attendants at Touchmark Memory Care. Their loving attention and devotion to Dottie was exemplary.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, 11:00am, Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon.