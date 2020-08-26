Dorothy Lee Coons
Dec. 3, 1924 - Aug. 19, 2020
ONTARIO
Dorothy passed away on August 19, 2020 at her son’s home in Meridian, Idaho. She was born on December 3, 1924 in Vermillion, Kansas, to Marriel and Sylvia Stowell.
She was the second of six children and the first daughter, so she got all the responsibility of helping with the housework and the younger children. Dorothy developed a strong work ethic at an incredibly young age. She grew up during the Great Depression years. Her family always had a clean, warm home with lots of food from her mother’s garden and her dad’s small farm with plenty of love for everyone.
Dorothy was an honor student every year at Vermillion High School where she graduated in 1942. Dorothy married Dick Coons on August 6, 1942. They started their life together farming in Kansas. Dick and Dorothy moved to Idaho on a train with their six-week-old daughter, Cheryl in 1944.
They bought their ranch on the Oregon Slope soon after arriving in Idaho. They lived in Payette, Idaho for several years to work and save money to build their ranch; 280 acres of nothing but rocks and sage brush! Together they built the roads and fences, their home, the milk barn and other outbuildings. They created a place where Dick could support his family milking cows and raising beautiful quarter horses and Dorothy could have the same warm, loving home that she grew up in. They had three more children. Diane, Melodie and Jim. They shared their lives there for the next 38 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother, always concerned about her husband and children. She did laundry every Monday, she cooked three hot meals daily, she raised a garden every year, she canned fruits and vegetables, paid bills, filed the taxes, tried hard to keep the calves and chickens out of the yard and the puppies, kittens and ponies out of the kitchen! Dick never had trouble finding hay help because Dorothy was known for the daily lunches she prepared. Her lunches would rival any large Sunday dinner. Dick always insisted there were leftovers in every bowl to assure everyone could eat no more. He always had the helpers take an hour-long nap in the shade so they could recover from her lunches before going back to the hay field. As a demonstration of Dorothy’s commitment to her life as a farm wife, she did not learn to drive until she was 42 years old.
Dorothy loved the Lord and was always an active member in her church. The entire family went to church every Sunday, almost without fail. She attended the Payette Christian Church for 32 years and the Sunrise Christian Church in Ontario for 37 years.
Dorothy was a housewife, worked in fruit packing houses in the fall, managed the café at Vern’s Market on the Oregon Slope and she retired from Ore-Ida Foods in 1991. They moved to Ontario, Oregon in 1982 after the sale of their ranch. Dick and Dorothy did some traveling but never wandered far or stayed away long from their home and family.
Dorothy was an active member of the Hyline Club. She was very well known for her love of baking pies, cakes and cookies that she shared with everyone. Pies were her specialty! We cannot forget her macaroni and cheese that her grandchildren fought over for years.
She is survived by her children, Diane Jones, Melodie (Michael) Schreiber, Jim (Debbie) Coons and a special son-in-law, Ralph Williams; grandchildren, Jeff (Tana) Ball, Greg (Cathy) Ball, Matthew Swanson, Nichole Lambertsen, Taylor (Carlos) Maloy, Courtney Schreiber, Austin (Whitney) Coons; and nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Sanders and her brother, Dean Stowell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick of 54 years; her daughter Cheryl Williams; her parents; a brother, Claude and two sisters, Vivian Peterson and LaVerne Booth.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 27th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 28th at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. All are invited to bring a lawn chair for seating. Due to Covid-19 concerns the family strongly requests anyone attending the viewing or service to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be given to Joslin Diabetes Center or the American Heart Association, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Dorothy’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.