Dorothy Evelyn Griep, 90, went peacefully home to meet with Jesus on December 9, 2021. Dorothy was born on July 13, 1931 to Daniel and Gavinita Garcia in Ignacio, Colorado. The family moved to Ontario, Oregon where she met the love of her life, Robert Loren Griep. Dorothy and Robert married on June 14, 1951 in Winnemucca, Nevada and settled in Fruitland, Idaho.
Dorothy was a devout Catholic and her life was a testament to her belief in God. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Dorothy was a career homemaker. She also worked at local banks in Ontario, small grocery stores in Fruitland and joined her husband driving truck cross country.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donnell (Robert) Bayes of Fruitland and Gail Griep of Boise; four grandchildren, Neil Noel, Joshua Mitchell, Cassandra Mitchell and Jessica Mitchell; four great grandchildren; five brothers, Leonard, Bill, Robert, Kenneth and Keith Garcia; three sisters, Emily Martinez, Martha Davis and Loretta Mathern; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Robert Griep; her parents Daniel and Gavinita Garcia; and her four brothers Daniel Jr., Tony, Charles and Ronnie Garcia.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 21st at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland with a Rosary being held at 10:00 am prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.