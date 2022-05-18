Doris Arlene Waltz Barton NOV. 6, 1930 — MAY 2, 2022
ONTARIO
Doris Arlene Waltz Barton was born to John Stohler and Ida Waltz Stohler in 1930, the eldest of five children. Her four siblings were Norma Stohler Lisle, 1932; Artina Stohler Penn, 1933; Phyllis Stohler Hetrick, 1935; and Leonard Stohler, 1936. Doris’ parents were born in North Dakota. Money was very tight if not non-existent for the family. They moved from North Dakota to Twin Falls, Idaho at some point and that’s where Doris, the Stohler’s first girl was born. Life was both hard financially and physically challenging. Lucky for the couple, a new loan program was started by the US government. This program made it so John and Ida Stohler could get their own farm between Ontario, Oregon and Vale, Oregon. John with Ida by his side took care of their five children along with running their farm which made for a busy household.
Much of the responsibility for taking care of the siblings was put on Doris’ shoulders since she was the eldest. At a very young age Doris took a lot responsibility of herding the cows, milking the cows and taking care of the siblings. She learned to be a hard worker. This work ethic was cemented in her and she continued being a hard worker through her entire life.
When Doris became school age she so wanted to go to school and she pestered her parents constantly. There was no bus to the White Settlement school district where Doris was to go to school. One day when Doris and her dad were walking up to get the mail. The White Settlement teacher was dropping off some kids she took to school. Doris’ dad asked if the teacher had room for one more. She said she had a car full of children already. But seeing Doris’ small size and the eager, hopeful look on her face; she consented to take Doris the rest of the way to school.
You know how people are always saying, “they had to walk three miles to school in the snow” and everyone laughs? Don’t laugh too hard at this because Doris did indeed have a tough road to get to the highway where her teacher could pick her up for school. Her parents had no dependable car so Doris would have to walk through brush before daylight every morning. She was following hardly more than a trail. All the while the coyotes were howling all the way around her. Being so small for her age she quickly disappeared from the sight of her parents as she started walking. But because Doris would always be singing while she walked, they felt comforted that she was all right.
Doris graduated from Ontario High School in 1949. Upon graduation she immediately went to nursing school at St Lukes in Boise, Idaho. She was on a three year program where she received credit for a fourth year by working at St. Lukes when she was not attending classes. She graduated in 1952 as an RN from that program.
After graduation, Doris began working for Dr. Emmett in Ontario, Oregon right out of nursing school and began dating Clarence “Red” Barton soon after. Doris married Red Barton in August 1953. When they first got married Doris found that Red was a big New York Yankees fan. As time passed she became a bigger baseball fan than Red. Mickey Mantle was no doubt her favorite player that she loved for many many years.
In 1954 the red-headed couple gave birth to a red-headed baby girl, Teri Lynn Barton. In 1957 the Bartons gave birth to a red-headed baby boy, Gordon Ray Barton, to round out the family and made us a complete matched set. Soon after Doris went to work for Holy Rosary Hospital working two graveyard shifts a week so she could work opposite hours as Red to help care for the children.
Not long after the children were born, Red and Doris, joined the Elks Lodge in Ontario. On Saturday night they would put on their dancing shoes and have a good time with their friends. They stayed with the Elks Lodge for around sixty years. They made many friends at the Elks and finding people who wanted to socialize was never a problem. Doris remained an honorary member of the Elks after Red passed away in 2006. She could easily be talked into going to the Elks, but not so easy to get her out of there because of her love for people. She would go table to table visiting up a storm with everyone she knew.
In 1965 she went to work for Dr. Sigurdson where she worked for many years as his ob-gyn nurse. She loved her job and it suited her hard working nature because his practice was extremely busy. She was caught running from place to place in the Ontario Clinic on many occasions.
During the years many trips were taken in Red’s airplane. There was never a disagreement between the Barton family on where vacations would be. Being good friends of Harmon Killebrew, the family would fly to Bloomington Minnesota to watch Harmon play baseball and the whole family fell in love with the game. We all loved those vacations very much and Killebrew’s hospitality made it that much better.
Harmon Killebrew’s Danny Thompson golf tournaments in Sun Valley started in 1976 and were attended by Doris and Red for several years. At one of the golf tournaments, Mickey Mantle was going to attend. Doris was super excited to just get to see Mickey Mantle but her dreams would soon be above her expectations. Harmon Killebrew actually brought Mickey Mantle to her, introducing her as Mickey’s biggest fan. Mickey Mantle joked with her, and asked if she wanted to be his roomie. They were fast friends for the remainder of the tournament and Doris enjoyed every minute of it. In the 1980’s the big hobby turned to horse racing. We co-owned several race horses including the winner of the big Idaho Futurity Race in Boise. It was so exciting.
But we found our way back to Mariners baseball after a few years without it. Doris was excited as ever, sliding into the tv yelling “catch it” for fly balls that were very important to be caught. Here she was in her sixties sliding into the tv. It was hilarious.
When Doris got back to Ontario, Doris went to work with Dr. Burdick until he retired. Doris then worked as needed for Dr. Daniels as a fill-in. She worked well into her 60’s. Doris retired and could finally rest.
Red was diagnosed with bladder cancer in the beginning of 2006 and Doris was right by his side the entire time to take care of his every need. He would have been lost without her. Red passed in October 2006. Mom marched on keeping busy with her family and friends until she was formally diagnosed with dementia in 2017 which got progressively worse. She lost her balance in 2019 and was then confined to a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. She was unable to live by herself at this point. She began living at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho in 2019 just a few blocks away from her daughter who visited her very often.
The sorrow will be difficult for this lovely lady who lived her life with a lot of hard work and some major fun sprinkled in.
She is now in Evergreen Cemetery along side her husband, Clarence “Red” Barton which is how it should be.
There will be no service at her request.