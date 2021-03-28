Doris Ann Haas November 8, 1932 — March 3, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Doris Ann Haas, 88, passed away March 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel Payette. Condolences can be made to Doris’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
She was born November 8, 1932 in Sturgis, Michigan, where she lived with her family until they moved to California, then moved to Washington where she met Henry and they were married on January 8, 1964.
Doris loved to camp, fish, hunt and travel.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Haas of New Plymouth; her daughters, Tammy Wisner (Fred) of New Plymouth, Idaho, Chris (Keith) Wilson of Virginia, Kelly Haas of Nampa, Idaho, Paula of California; her sons, David Hoag of California, Eddy (Tina) McKibben of Alabama, JD Harr of Arizona, Jeff (Rose) Haas of Ontario, Oregon; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, her son Roddy Hoag, and grandson, Ryan McKibben.