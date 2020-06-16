Donna M. Kelly
July 8, 1943 - March 15, 2020
ONTARIO
Donna M. Kelly was born July 8, 1943 in Riverside, California. Most of her early life was spent in Harper, Oregon where she graduated from high school. After 15 years of persevering, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. She went on the earn a master’s degree in Psychology and a second master’s in Vocational Rehabilitation.
Donna spent several years in Tucson working for Hughes Aircraft as a price/cost, analyst/buyer. She served 20 years in the Air Force and Army National Guard and was very proud of the contributions and grateful for her opportunity to travel to various states and countries.
Donna’s involvement with service and communities did not end there. She was an active member of the Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars. She retired from the State of Oregon after 20 years with children’s services. She was devoted to her Catholic Church where she attended daily mass as long as she could. She loved the seniors’ citizens group she attended as it consisted of pinochle and dancing.
Her parents, Robert and Merle Knudson and her only daughter, Shannon Kelly, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nona and Tim Smith, nephews David ( Shawnee) MacKenzie, Mark (Kim) MacKenzie and Jim (Nicole) MacKenzie, stepson and daughter-in- -law Michael and Becky Padilla, Grandchildren: Kim Williams, Ashlee Padilla, Lindsee Padilla, Nathan Padilla, Emelia Padilla, Rudy Padilla, Taren Velock, Tristen Velock, Tyler Velock, Grace Kelly Theis and 8 great grandchild. She is also survived by her best friend of many years Carol Cox of Jefferson, OR.
She lost her long and valiant fight with pancreatic cancer on March 15, 2020. There are many stories to tell but most cannot be published. She will be greatly missed.
There will be a Rosary at 1:40 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, OR. on June 19, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.