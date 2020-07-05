Donna Lorene Farley
April 12, 1934 - June 23, 2020
ONTARIO
Donna Lorene Farley, age 86 of Ontario, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village after a short time in assisted living due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
Although Donna was a resident of Ontario for 68 years, she was born in Payette, Idaho on April 12, 1934 and spent her childhood and teen years in Payette. Donna learned to play the piano very early in life and was requested to play for various events in the Payette community until her graduation from Payette High School. Donna and her best friend Donna Smith (Dorathy) continued to organize reunions for their Payette graduation class up to this past year. After graduating from high school Donna attended Links School of Business in Boise.
Donna was most known for her active role in the community. Among her endless volunteer work
she was the choir director and youth director for the Ontario First Baptist Church for many years and continued her music contributions at the Payette Baptist Church after retirement. Other volunteer work included work in Hospice where she was honored with volunteer of the year for the Idaho Hospice Dream Team, her involvement with Ontario downtown revitalization, which included her support for many community improvement projects such as the Ontario depot restoration, her help and piano playing at a number of retirement facilities, and too many other contributions to list. Donna’s talents were many and seemed as if there was nothing she wasn’t able to do.
Donna was also active in the PEO Chapter AF where she was of kindred heart and mind with her PEO sisters. The family would like to thank the chapter for their kindness and support throughout the years.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband Carl Farley of 68 years, her children, Janis (Felipe) Martinez, Kim (Harald) Hatterscheidt, Diane (Stan) Oliva, and Craig (Suzanne) Farley. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom she all loved deeply.
It is not possible to sum up a person’s life in a few lines, however Omakhuana Anthonia stated, “A life of service is a life well and greatly lived.” Donna exemplified the best of service, which touched all those around her.
The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be made to Donna’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution in her name to Heart n’ Home Hospice, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.
