Donna M. Jones, former Idaho State Controller, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2022. Donna was born at Brush Colorado on January 14, 1939 to Virgil Dale and Margaret Elizabeth Wolfe. She was the youngest of three children. Donna married her childhood sweetheart Donald (Don) Jones on June 9, 1956. They had three children, two daughters and a son.
In 1967 Donna and her husband Don purchased the NAPA franchise in Payette, Idaho, Payette Auto Parts. Payette is where they called home. In 1976 they expanded the business and added a second store in New Plymouth. After the businesses were sold in 1979, Donna pursued a career in real estate. Her love for the State of Idaho and its people led Donna to serve in the Idaho State Legislature for 12 years. Following her tenure in the Idaho State Legislature, she served as Executive Director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission until 2006. In January 2007 Donna became the first woman to be elected Idaho State Controller. She remained in that position until a serious car accident led to her retirement in 2012.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Don, parents Virgil and Margaret Wolfe, sister Arlene and brother Darrel. She is survived by her daughter Dawn (Fred) Richter Payette ID; daughter Lisa Jones, Baker City OR; son Stuart Jones, Boise ID; granddaughter Jennifer (Josh) Rau and great grandsons Gage and Benjamin, Caldwell ID; granddaughter Melissa (Dusty) Simpson and great grandchildren Christopher and MaKinsey, Parma ID; granddaughter Amanda (Austin) Zander and great granddaughters Mayla and Madeline, Boise ID; granddaughter Chase Shira (Troy Davis) and great grandson Dane, Cove OR; granddaughter Mogan (Raphael) Justus and great granddaughters Adeline, Gwendolyn, Freyja, Sigrid and great grandson Bjorn, Yucca Valley CA; granddaughter Hali (Marlon) Carson, Boise ID; and grandson Hunter Jones, Boise ID.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Donna’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. To honor Donna’s memory, memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 2738, Idaho Humane Society, or Alzheimer’s Idaho, Inc., c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
