Donna
Hutchinson
SEPT. 4, 1934 — JUNE 10, 2021
NYSSA
Donna Hutchinson passed away at Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living in Nyssa, Oregon on June 10, 2021. She was born September 4, 1934 in Brooks, Alberta, Canada as the youngest of three children to Karl and Effie Peterson. Donna grew up in Adrian, Oregon and was a proud graduate of Adrian High School. After meeting over a cup of coffee, Donna married Mervil Hutchinson on June 4, 1961. Donna liked to tell the story that when Merv asked her out on a second date she had to ask her friend to remind her of his name. They had two daughters, Karen and Jeanette. Donna was well known in the community for her famous potato donuts and the day once a year that she would make them for anyone. She loved to entertain and looked forward to Donut Day every year, even after she had to stop cooking them herself. Donna was very active in the Nyssa Senior Citizens as well as the Nyssa Church of the Nazarene. She loved to attend as many of her grandchildren’s events as possible, even traveling to Eugene for her grandson’s state cross country race. Donna loved her family and enjoyed playing card and board games and baking with and for them. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Mervil, parents, Karl and Effie; her siblings, Mervin and Arlene; and her daughter, Karen. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Eddie Nelson (Nyssa); her grandchildren, Kimberly and Ryan Stewart (Boise) and Brian and Meganne Nelson (La Grande); and her great grandchildren, Nathan and Emily Lucero (Boise) and Aaron and Easton Nelson (La Grande). A celebration of life will be held at the Nyssa Nazarene Church on June 17th at 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow at Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Services under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Nyssa Gardens for the amazing care they provided Donna. Donations may be made to Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility.
Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com