Donna Belle Cleaver was born to Alva and Orma Goodell on January 5th, 1928 at their home in Haigler, Nebraska and passed away in Boise, Idaho on June 23, 2023 at 95 years young. Donna moved from Nebraska when she was 9 years to Colorado, from Colorado the family moved to Meridian, Idaho and lived with an aunt while her father made living arrangements in Oregon. In 1937 the family moved to Nyssa, OR near Cow Hollow. Donna graduated from Nyssa High School in 1946. Married Delbert Cleaver on November 17, 1946. Donna and Delbert moved directly to the farm where she stayed for the next 87 years. She is the mother to Gary, Brian, Donny, Kirk, Kent, Gail, and Bert. She was the ultimate homemaker, could whip up a meal in minutes and would make sure you left with your belly full. She spent her life loving on babies, irrigating, gopher trapping, gardening, canning, feeding whoever stopped by, mending, sewing, knitting, farming, ranching, and adoring her family. Graveside services will be held at Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa Oregon on Saturday July 1st, at 11 a.m.
Donna is survived by her children, Brian Cleaver (Karen), Kirk Cleaver (Chris), Kent Cleaver (Tammy), Gail Cleaver Fehlman (Robert), Bert Cleaver (Tina), 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Alva and mother Orma Goodell, Brother Alva (Junior) Goodell, husband Delbert Cleaver, sons Gary Cleaver (Malinda) and Donald Cleaver, and Granddaughter Jessica Cleaver.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cow Hollow Park Attn: Ryan Martin 1122 Owyhee Ave. Nyssa, OR 97913.
