Donna Lenore (Leavitt)
Barklow SEPT. 13, 1929 — JAN. 20, 2021
CALDWELL, formerly of ONTARIO
Donna was born September 13, 1929 to William B Leavitt and Hazel J (Steinhaus) Leavitt in Ontario, OR. She was raised west of Ontario near the Malheur Butte with nine siblings. Donna attended school in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1947. Donna was active in drama plays and supported sports teams in high school. She met her husband of 73 years after he saw her through a window where she worked at the creamery. Donna said that Donald Barklow determined that day that he would meet and marry that girl. They were married November 8, 1947. Soon after they moved to Caldwell, ID where they raised two children, Claudia born in 1949 and Doug born in 1951. From these Don and Donna had 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Donna worked many years at the Driver’s License Office of the Canyon County Sheriff. Don and Donna were active as Charter Members at Faith Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by sisters Barbara Domby, Doris Ray, and brothers Edward (Bill) Leavitt, Dale Leavitt and Roger Leavitt and great-great granddaughter Amelia Archer. She is survived by daughter Claudia J Nelson (Randall) Parma, ID, son Douglas D Barklow (Mary), Nampa, ID, sisters Karen Paulovcin Puyallup, WA, Cheryl Sineath (Earl) Echo, OR and brothers Larry Leavitt Fruitland, ID, Mervin Leavitt (Patsy) Fruitland, ID and great-great grandson Aiden Pugsley.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com