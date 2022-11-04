Donald Lyle Forsyth SEPT. 21, 1938 — OCT. 17, 2022
Donald Lyle Forsyth, 84 years old, passed away in Fruitland, Idaho on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Don was born on September 21, 1938, to Ronald and Leona Forsyth in Longview, Washington. While he was one of four children, he learned from a young age the value of hard work right along side his family on a small farm. Don married Sylvia Elizabeth Noce on September 14, 1957, in Vancouver, Washington. After leaving military service, Don and Sylvia settled in Ridgefield, Washington where Don worked as a dairyman and a butcher until starting Refuse Container Manufacturers. In 1976, Don and Sylvia purchased Ontario Sanitary Service and moved their family, which not included 5 girls, to Ontario, Oregon. From 1976 until 2008, Don expanded his business to include Enterprise Sales and Enterprise Sales Trucking. It is to the credit of Scott Wilson, John Conant and Steve Harper who partnered with Don to create a successful legacy. In 2008, Ontario Sanitary Service and Enterprise Sales was sold to Scott Wilson who then sold Enterprise Sales to Steve Harper.
In Don’s early years he had a love for racing motorcycles, hunting and spending time with his girls and family out on the lake. It was not uncommon to find Don and the girls loading up the boat after a long day of work to hit the lake. This was a summer tradition with family and friends that created many memories. Don loved to support his community and proudly served on the Ontario City Council while participating in the Ontario Sister-City-Association. He spent many hours at the local stock sale as he enjoyed the hobby of raising livestock while making sure to purchase something from the Malheur County Fair Livestock Sale and it was most likely a grand champion. There are many memories that his girls cherish such as basketball games, hunting, travel, spending time at the lake and Sunday dinners with the family. Don enjoyed attending basketball games and other local sporting events.
In Don’s retirement years, he spent his time on his small farm where he raised mules, chickens, turkey’s and sheep. He married Billie Rumpel in 2021 and with her help and care, they continued to work with their animals on the farm until his passing.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife; Sylvia Forsyth, his sister-in-law; Janet Forsyth, his brother-in-law; David Koistinen, his son-in-law; John Conant and a grandson; Jamie Wick III. He is survived by his wife; Billie Forsyth, three siblings; Wallace Forsyth, Rose Biles, Violet Richardson, a sister-in law; Renee Coffield, his five daughters; Vicki and Scott Wilson, Jackie and Jim Wick, Denise Forsyth, Dawn Conant, Andrea Frazier, grandchildren; Nathan Wilson, Stephanie Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Jessica Wick, Gabe Wick, Adam Mendiola, Makayla Beasley, Kolten Conant, Jace Frazier and Ashtyn Frazier. He also had nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Don’s 84 years of life was full of adventure and excitement and life long friends.
A Memorial will be held at the VFW Hall in Ontario, Oregon, on November 12, 2022, at 11 am.