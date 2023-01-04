Donald Lee Wolfe JULY 1, 1941 - JAN. 1, 2023
VALE
Donald Lee Wolfe JULY 1, 1941 - JAN. 1, 2023
VALE
Donald Lee Wolfe 81 of Vale, Oregon passed away January 1, 2023 of an extended illness.
He was born to Frank and Eunice Wolfe on July 1, 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho. He graduated from Vale Union High School in Vale, Oregon in 1959. In high school he was on the wrestling team in which he earned his way to the state tournament.
He married Karen Faye Moser in 1963. They later divorced. They had one daughter Eunice (Dee).
Don served in the Army National Guard from 1966 through 1971, when he was honorably discharged. Don earned the qualifications of Rifle Expert and Rifle Marksman, he continued to be a straight shooter throughout his life.
He married Carolyn Martin in June 1981. He and Carol made their home on Alder Rd in Vale for 32 years.
Don enjoyed working with horses and cattle most of his life. He spent several years working the stripping gate at the Vale Fourth of July Rodeo, he was awarded the rodeo’s appreciation buckle in 1979. He really enjoyed hunting with his dad, brothers and many close friends.
Don was a good farm and ranch hand and worked for farmers and ranchers in Vale, Juntura, Brogan, Ironside, Bridgeport and for the Vale Livestock Auction. He worked for the Malheur County Road Dept. in Vale for 20 years before retiring in 2002.
Don devoted much of his time to membership with the America Legion, Malheur County Search and Rescue and Malheur Gun Club. Don was a valuable member of many pool teams/leagues over the years.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eunice, father Frank, his stepmother Leona, stepbrother Mike Marble and sister Pam Marble Creech. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Carol Wolfe, his daughter Dee Lorence (Bob) of Umatilla, OR, his step-children Blaine Martin (Sherrie) of Sanford FL, Linette (Kate) Langmack (Colton) of Harpster, ID, Tracy Schmidt (George) of Spring Lake, NC, brothers Solon Wolfe (Beth), Frank Wolfe (Sharon), Randy Marble, Kelly Wolfe (Shannon), sisters Delva Wageman (Mark) and Kathy Harrod (Larry), grandchildren Megan Lorence, Katelyn Butters (Brady), Ryan Lorence, Brodie Martin (Staci), Nick Martin (Chelsea), Orrin Dooley, Calley Campbell (Luke), Chris Frasure, Brandon Frasure & Danielle Frasure, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Viewing will be held Thursday, January 5, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario, OR. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 6, 1:00 p.m. at Valleyview Cemetery, Vale, OR, followed by a meal at the American Legion Hall, Vale, OR.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.