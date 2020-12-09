Donald Lee Walker FEB 7, 1928 — NOV 22, 2020
BOULDER CITY NV, formally of PAYETTE
Donald Lee Walker, age 92 of Boulder City, NV passed away from advanced age/Parkinson’s Disease in the presence of family on November 22, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. He was born on February 7, 1928 in Parma, ID to George Leslie and Elizabeth Sherwood Walker. He married Barbara Mae Clauser on August 28, 1955 in Payette, ID. In 1993, he and Barbara settled in Boulder City, NV in anticipation of his retirement.
Donald served overseas in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He attended the University of Idaho on the G.I. Bill and earned a Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics in the spring of 1955. He worked on the family farm and also as a teacher before beginning his career with the Bureau of Reclamation as an Agricultural Economist in 1967. His job took him to Salem, OR, Spokane, WA, Washington, D.C. and finally Boulder City, NV, where he retired from the Bureau in 1997. Donald remained active in retirement. He was a member of Grace Community Church. He became active as a tenor in the church choir, as a renovator for the building, and as volunteer/leader/chairman for their Country Store. He took a contract job with the Bureau of Reclamation as editor forVol. V and Supplement II of the Reclamation Law books. He was a board member of Emergency Aid of Boulder City(previously Boulder City Welfare Services)from 1996-1997 and became President in 1998. While president, he helped Emergency Aid bring the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree program to Boulder City. Donald was also active as a driver for Lend A Hand. For his service to the Boulder City community, he received the Bill Andrews Award from the City of Boulder City; the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award by the Boulder City Lodge 1682 and the Grand Lodge, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks; was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation; and received The Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement Award from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. He also wrote his life story for family and friends. His family made it into an attractive book to share. (Copies will be available after January 1st at Grace Community Church office in Boulder City between 9 a.m. — 12 noon Monday-Friday).
Donald loved the terrain of the West: the rolling tumbleweeds, the sage brush, the spectrum of browns in the landscape, and the animals that dwelt there.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Susan (Steve) Marrano and Karen (Ken) Watanabe; a brother Norman (Flora) Walker; a sister Charlotte (Robert) Jones and grandson Reggie Watanabe.
A memorial service will be held over the internet via Zoom on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. If you would like to attend, please refer to the Boulder City Family Mortuary web page under Donald Walker for further details.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Donald Walker can be made to Emergency Aid of Boulder City at 600 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005; The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005 (Memo: “Donation for Activity Enrichment for the residents”), or to Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming Street, BC, NV 89005 (Memo: “Donation for Music”).
Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamily mortuary.com