Donald Archie Doersch
Aug. 12, 1933 — Sept. 19, 2020
PARMA, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Donald Archie Doersch, 87, of Parma, Idaho passed away on Saturday, September 19th. Everyone knew him as “Don” and he was active part of the Treasure Valley and community most all his life. Don was born in Weiser, Idaho and attended school at Park Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Ontario High School and then Parma High School where he graduated in May of 1952.
During his childhood Don lived on the Oregon slope near Payette and in Parma where he worked in the apple orchards and cattle dairies alongside his Father Archie and Brother Dan. Don always had a fascination with equipment and all things mechanical, especially electronics and after graduating high school enlisted in the Navy to serve his country and be the best communications technician he could.
Don proudly served his country from May 1952 until June 1972. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars and was a decorated seaman. During his 20 years in the Navy he rose to the rank of Mater Chief Petty Officer. The highest rank for non-commissioned personnel. While on active duty he was stationed in many different locations, one of which being Greece which he commented was his favorite.
After retiring from the Navy, he returned home to the family farm in Parma where he lived until his passing. Don enjoyed auctions and became a regular on the auction circuit and also was known as the neighborhood computer genius, TV repairman, electrician and boat motor mechanic. He also devoted his time to maintaining equipment at sugar beet factory in Nyssa and working for the vegetable cannery in Payette and corn cannery in Nyssa. Don would help anyone, anytime and had the kind of personality that was infectious. He was the type of person you enjoyed being around, was admired and loved by all who knew him. A true Gentleman in every sense of the word!
He was preceded in death by his mother Ethel Doersch, father Archie Doersch, and uncles George and Gilbert Doersch. He is survived by his sister Joan “Chris” Ashcraft of Eugene, Oregon and his brother Dan Doersch of Payette, Idaho as well as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Services for Don will be held on October 1st @ 2:00 pm at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery in Boise. He will be honored in a military ceremony including an honor guard.