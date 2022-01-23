Dolores Lorraine Barnes of Frutiland ID passed away Sunday January 16, 2022 in her sleep at Payette Healthcare of Cascadia in Payette Idaho.
Dolores was born in Genoa Colorado on September 15, 1935 to William J. and Ethel L. Nelson. She was raised in New Plymouth Idaho where she graduated from High School then went to Graceland College in Lamoni IA. After graduation she moved to Denver Colorado with a couple of her roommates from college. While working in Denver she met James (Jim) D Barnes and married him in Denver. She and Jim moved back to New Plymouth and ran a dairy farm for many years. Dolores worked for Golden Valley Foods for many years and then retired.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, she is survived by her son Gary Barnes New Plymouth ID, daughter Susan Barnes Fruitland ID, grandchildren Todd J (Crissie) Barnes Payette ID, Jennifer Barnes New Plymouth ID, Amber Barnes Boise ID, her brothers Brooks (Yvonne) Nelson Colorado Springs CO and Willard (Aleta) Nelson Independence MO, and many cousins nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned for later this year. Dolores was a sweet and gentle soul who will be missed by many.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.