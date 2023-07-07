Dianna May Donat returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Monday, July 3, 2023, after a long-fought battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born on May 19, 1955 to George Junior Zinie and Mary Lou Polk Morgan in Ontario, Oregon.
She graduated from Vale Union High School and attended Treasure Valley Community College. She was a talented cosmetologist for many years.
Dianna married the love of her life, James Donat, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on February 14, 1979. They were married for 44 wonderful years.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different callings.
Dianna was very creative and loved painting with watercolors, making stained glass, and making paper crafts. She was patient, warm, loving, kind, long suffering, a gentle active mother, and always thinking of others. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, especially taking them on outings and being in the outdoors. She loved animals, especially her birds and dogs.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the aides that have helped her over the years, but especially Lara Stayer, Leslie Mortensen, Ann Wheelwright, and Kate Harris who helped her at the end of her life.
She is survived by her dear husband: James; sons: Adrien Donat and Mark Donat; brother: Paul Zinie; and 5 grandchildren with one on the way.
Dianna is preceded in death by her parents: George and Mary Lou Zinie; two brothers: George and David Zinie; and her grandparents: George and Anna Zinie and Ernest and May Morgan.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Brigham City 25th Ward, 865 South 300 West, Brigham City, Utah. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:40 – 10:40 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Services will be recorded and posted on the website later that day.