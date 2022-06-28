Diane Kikueye (Tani) Shigeta SEPT. 23, 1924 — JUNE 6, 2022
NAMPA
Diane Kikueye (Tani) Shigeta, age 97, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2022.
Diane was born on September 23, 1924 in Los Angeles, Calif., to parents Yasuemon and Aki Tani. She was raised in Venice, Calif., and was the seventh of eight children. Her childhood was filled with adventures. Her family operated a small produce farm which kept her busy with gardening and farm life. During this time, citrus groves were a large part of the Los Angeles landscape, so along with her siblings and friends, they witnessed the history of pre-urbanization. Her talks of the walks along the marshland to view the continued and new construction of Marina del Rey, and LAX, were fascinating.
She attended school in Venice until the war began. Living along the Pacific Coast, her family were then forced to leave their home and transfer to the Manzanar internment camp in Inyo County, Calif., where Diane graduated from Manzanar High School. During internment, her family continued their hard working ethics, helping to sew camouflage for the war effort and other activities to aid in the war. Diane’s wonderful personality and beauty earned her to become one of the Queens of Manzanar.
With her adventurous spirit, she volunteered to travel back east to work at a cannery in Bridgeton, New Jersey., and months later to Minneapolis, Minn., where she found a dream job working for the Donaldson’s department store downtown. It was here that she met her eventual longtime husband Gorge, a 442 regiment soldier on furlough from Europe. A loving marriage that lasted for 75 years.
On February 14, 1946, they married in Minneapolis and soon after relocated in New Plymouth, Idaho where they operated one of their first business adventures. She was one half of the hard work and management that entailed, all while raising nine children.
They eventually settled in Nampa, Idaho, where beautiful gardens, yards, and meals followed this remarkable woman with her culinary distinction and a green thumb. Diane spent her retirement years traveling with Gorge and her family to their favorite locations. She loved the family holidays where traditions were kept, and laughter and conversations were abound.
Diane, was preceded in death by her husband Gorge, parents Yasuemon and Aki Tani, a son Gregory Alan, a son Marc, three brothers, four sisters, and two son-in laws (Hiroshi Kawamura and Steve Hamilton). She is survived by her children, Pamela, Georgiane (Warren), Leslie, Greigson, Alan, Ginger (Jon), Bridget (Geoff), Garrin (Angela), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
We love you Mom and Dad.
Memorial Service for both Gorge and Diane will be held at the Parkview Cemetery (New Plymouth, Idaho). Please contact Nampa Funeral Home-Yraguen Chapel (208) 442-8171 for time and date. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Crump (Mom and Dad’s physician), Visiting Angels, Encompass Health, and Keystone for their wonderful medical and caring service.
A special thank you to Jodi for your wonderful friendship with our parents, and being a great friend of our entire family.
Also, the family would like to thank John Yraguen and his staff, from Nampa Funeral Home for their professional and caring funeral services.