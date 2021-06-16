Diane Marie Casner
NOV. 17, 1951 — MAY 21, 2021
PAYETTE
Our beloved sister, mom and grandma Diane Marie Casner (Quada), 69, of Payette passed away on May 21, 2021. She enjoyed working with people immensely and touched those around her with her humor. Whether it was driving the school bus or working reception at the ER desk at Holy Rosary then St Als hospital. Before she found her true calling, working the gate at SYSCRA campground on Cascade reservoir. She is survived by her dog Rascal. Her brother, Jerry Quada. Her sisters, Frances Quada and Martha Fisher (Steve). Numerous Cousins, nieces and nephews. Her sons Steve Casner (Ruth) and Dan Casner. And her true joys, her grandkids Rhiannon, William, Caleb, Mason, Bryson and Carson. Along with her newest love, great granddaughter, Freya Rae. She was preceded in death by her parents Dean and Ruby Quada and her great granddaughter Caitlyn Casner all of Payette Diane didn’t want any “big to do”, so to remember and honor her please take someone camping or fishing. Give your pup an extra treat. Or her personal favorite, send a sarcastic jab at a loved one. In lieu of flowers please donate to New Plymouth senior center.