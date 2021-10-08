Devin Wayne Waters passed away September 28, 2021 at the age of 52 at his home in Emmett, Idaho. He was born in Winnemucca, Nevada to Robert E. Waters and Lynnda Byers. Devin Worked locally for Woodgrain Millworks; Youngberg Heating and Air; Waters Construction; CR England & Matheson Postal Services. He loved to work with his hands and was a genius at fixing things, a true “Jack of all Trades” Devin Currently holds the “Bull Elk” family record, most will remember him for his ruthless “funny to some” pranks but all of Devin’s legacy will live on through his children that he has always deemed his greatest work and accomplishments. Devin is proceeded in death by his father Bob Waters, his stepmother Rogene Shaffer and his brother Randall Waters. Devin is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Renae Crossly, he also leaves behind 8 amazing children Jeff and Jared from his first wife Tara Bommersbach and from his current marriage Cierra/ Malcomb Youngberg, Jacob, Jordan, Jett, Samantha and Sophia Waters. He also leaves behind his two brothers Robert Waters Jr. and Cody Waters as well as two sisters Shawna Waters and Alishia Ledger along with multiple nieces and nephews. Devin will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, witty sense of humor and the love that he had for all of his children.
Funeral Service: 12pm, October 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building, 1001 E. 2nd St. Emmett, Idaho 83617
