Denzil Lee Lavelle (Howell) McCoy MAY 8, 1927 – AUG. 1, 2022
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Denzil Lee Lavelle (Howell) McCoy peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on August 1st. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday.
She was born May 8th, 1927 in Cement Oklahoma to William Russell and Loma Lavelle Howell. Her sister Alta Loma, two years older, was waiting for her.
Seven years later the family journeyed out to Hollister Idaho, then homesteaded on the Owyhee project near Nyssa Oregon. A two-story house, barn and a farm were created after clearing sagebrush. Years of hard work provided them with a home and a productive place.
Denzil graduated from Nyssa High School in 1945 and attended Business College in Boise Idaho. She got a job in a bank in Caldwell, Idaho.
Denzil and Charles E. McCoy went to grade school and high school in Nyssa together. The couple married on April 10th, 1950.
They bought, just out of Nyssa, a country grocery store and ran it for 13 years. She had four children while running the store with Charlie.
After that, they sold the store, moved to Ironside, Oregon and combined three small places, raised cattle and farmed. They loved the ranch life and always said it was a great place to raise a family.
Mom had a huge lawn surrounded with flowers of all kinds, which she loved, and a big garden. She was an outstanding cook, baker, canner, housekeeper and made our home special for all occasions and holidays. As a ranch wife, she bailed hay, sorted and branded cattle, irrigated, built fence, got wood for winter, helped feed cattle and gathered eggs from the chickens she loved.
No one ever left the ranch hungry, whether they were a relative, a neighbor or a cattle buyer.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by us all and remain in our hearts forever. Thank you for all the love and devotion you gave to all of us Mom.
Denzil is survived by her four children: Mary (Jim) Echanis of Ontario, OR., Marsha (John) Hammond of Vale, OR., Monty (Machell) McCoy of Ontario, OR., and Molly McCoy and Dan Sullivan of Baker City, OR.
She had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Denzil was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. McCoy and her loving sister Alta Loma.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for all their care and assistance.
Donations may be made to the Malheur County Fair Grounds in Ontario, OR. or a charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be for family on Friday August 12th at 10am at Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
