Denzel Trenton Moss FEB. 3, 1941 - MARCH 15, 2023
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Denzel Trenton Moss passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer at the age of 82.
Denzel was born in Honey Creek, Iowa, on February 3, 1941. He was the youngest of 7 children born to Cecil and Trenton Moss. His family moved to Payette, Idaho, when he was in the 1st grade. In grade school, he always had a pocket full of jelly beans when he walked to school. He was a good athlete and loved playing basketball and tennis while at Payette High School.
He met the love of his life in 4th grade, Janell Kaiser, whom he went on to marry after high school. The high school sweethearts have been married for 62 years. Denzel and Janell raised a son, Randy Moss, and a daughter, Sheri Moss Harrison, in Boise, Idaho. While in Boise he devoted his time to playing tennis on local leagues and National teams. He was captain of his team that went on to win district, Intermountain and Nationals for 4 years. He was affectionately known to his team as, “Zachary Moss.” He was a devoted Bronco football and basketball fan. His sign on their home reads Bronco fans welcome, others not allowed.
He loved watching his children play football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, volleyball and track. He and their mother, Janell were their most devoted fans. His son Randy always said, “He was the strongest man he knew.” Sheri knew she was her father’s daughter due to her competitive nature, athletic ability and sense of humor.
He worked for Guernsey Gold Cloverlawn and Home Dairies when he was first married. In 1963, he joined the Air Force and worked full time for the Idaho National guard. He retired in 1995, after 32 years of service, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Following his military retirement, he worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Center in downtown Boise for 11 years. He worked numerous jobs at the hospital including security, transport and courier.
He loved communicating with people from all walks of life and always had a joke to tell. Denzel enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends.
He was a member of the Nampa First United Methodist Church and enjoyed being an usher for several years with Bob Reed.
Denzel is survived by his wife, Janell Moss; daughter, Sheri Moss Harrison; daughter in law, Karen Moss; sister, Clella Pepple; Sister in law; Norma (Marion) Moss, Dawn Joan Kaiser (Sam Hundley), grandchildren, Wyatt Moss; Luke Harrison and Lauren Harrison; nieces, Karla (Dan) Rulli; Teri (Pat) Green; Teresa (Richard) Waller , Keena (Doug) Seldon, niece in law; Dorothy Kautz, nephews; Jim (Adele) Pepple, Steve (Cindy) Moss, Kenny (Debbie) Baker, Norman (Lola) Baker, and Rod Kautz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Moss; his parents, Cecil and Trenton Moss; mother in law; Marjorie J Kaiser; brothers, Marion, Roger and Ira Moss; sisters, Lois Kautz Horton and Icil Baker.
Denzel was a passionate donor of blood to the Red Cross.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice for their compassionate care. Especially Iris, Ermalinda and Joan.
Denzel requests that there not be a formal memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.