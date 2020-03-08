Dennis Rose
July 6, 1930 - Jan. 28, 2020
PAYETTE
Dennis Rose, long-time resident of Payette, passed peacefully in his sleep on January 28. He was born July 6, 1930 in Valentine, Nebraska, the seventh of twelve children of Martha and Robert Rose. In 1937, the family loaded up all their possessions and headed west bound for Wenatchee, Washington. They stopped to visit friends in Payette and decided to put down roots. Dennis grew up on Washoe, which he said was the best place to be a kid. He loved football and was captain of the Payette High School varsity football team. He also played baseball in high school and was catcher on the 1948 state championship team. During his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and spent a few weeks one summer cruising the waters off the Pacific coast aboard a naval ship. After graduating high school in 1949 he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Florida, and Wyoming before heading to Korea. While home on leave his mother introduced him to her favorite salesgirl at JC Penny’s – Lois Vaughan- and they were married on Dec 22, 1953. Their first home was in Sacramento, CA where Dennis served out the remaining time of his military service. They briefly moved back to the Payette area where he took a job at Ore-Ida. Dennis moved his family to Salt Lake City where he drove heavy equipment and later changed to driving a fuel tanker. They then moved to Pocatello where he continued driving a fuel tanker delivering many truckloads of jet fuel to INEL. Dennis decided that driving truck took him away from his growing family so he moved them back to Payette where he learned the shoe repair trade from John Farra owner of Farra’s Western Wear in Ontario. He had his first shop in the back of Farra’s store. Dennis later moved his shop to the back of Davis Shoes in Payette and over the years moved to several other locations around town. He was a shoe repairman until his retirement in 2002. In 1996 he married Sue Dean. They spent their time camping, fishing and traveling together.
He is survived by his wife Sue, his children Lonnie (Debbie) of Ocean Park, WA, Dan of Payette, Denise (Allan) Tschida of Boise and Rob (Kris) of Anchorage, AK, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two brothers, one sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, daughter-in-law, Kathy, and many friends.
An open house to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, March 22 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge in Payette.
