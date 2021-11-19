Dennis Gene Frey was born on June 17, 1954 in Sacramento, CA to Gene Blystone and Myrna Low and later moved to Utah. He graduated from Hillcrest High School. As a teenager, Dennis loved to run, and he became one of the top cross-country runners in the nation. Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 7, 1972 and proudly served his country as an air traffic controller until his Honorable Discharge on December 13, 1974.
He enjoyed working on cars in his spare time and he was a Mopar enthusiast. He later became a forest service firefighter and an EMT. For most of his later years, Dennis drove truck and enjoyed seeing the country he served and loved so much. He was a true patriot.
We have lost a caring father, friend, brother and husband. Dennis Gene Frey, age 67, of Regent, ND passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson, ND.
Dennis is survived by his wife Glenda “Susie” Frey, sister Cheryl Wollert, brother Ronald Frey Jr., step-children Dee (James) Lee, Gary (Nancy) Horn, Kristie Givens, Shannon Cooper, Sheila Bennett, many grandchildren and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Gene Blystone, mother Myrna (Loy) Roseberry, and his step-father Ronald Frey Sr.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Frey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.