Dennis Dee Tolman Sr. MAY 22, 1953 - MARCH 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle, Dennis was born to Charlene Lou Martin and James Earl Tolman in Monterey, California. He called the Golden State home until his early twenties, leaving behind the sunny beaches and busy city life of LA to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Serving the Lord was one of the highlights of his life. His testimony of the gospel grew and his love for the Lord was strengthened. After returning from his mission he was married and became a father to five children—Alicia Nicole, Tiffiny Jo, Valerie Jean, Dennis Dee Jr.(Samantha), and Megan Denise(Aaron Kay). He would spend the next 43 years watching his children grow and become adults, starting families of their own, as he worked as a social worker in the local community. He helped others overcome drug addiction and oversaw a program for court ordered services at Lifeways. After retiring, he spent his time enjoying his grandkids—Sidnee, LJ, Hailey, Brennan, Lily, Derrick, William, Luke, Hannah, and Aden—and visiting with friends and family. He remained active in his church community, enjoying friendships with fellow members who meant so much to him along with his neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, step mother Janie Tolman, his sister Margaret Brown, and His brothers James Earl Tolman, Jr., and George Tolman. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and his Brother Wes Tolman, and Sisters Becky Watkins, Nancy Montes, Tina Porter, Beverly Cole, and Lucy Coda, along with many nieces and nephews who meant a lot to him.
Alma 40:11 “Now, concerning the state of the soul between death and the resurrection—Behold, it has been made known unto me by an angel, that the spirits of all men, as soon as they are departed from this mortal body, yea . . . are taken home to that God who gave them life.” Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints—661 SW 12th St in Ontario—Friday March 31st, 2023 at 2 p.m.
