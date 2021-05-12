Denise Marie Totland
SEPT. 7, 1962 — APRIL 27, 2021
SILVERTON, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Denise Marie (Howes) Totland, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held in Silverton, Oregon on May 22, 2021, under the direction of Unger Funeral Home. Please visit www.ungerfuneralchapel.com for details.
Denise was born in Burns, Oregon on September 7, 1962 to Don and Theresa Howes. She grew up in Ontario, Oregon where she attended school graduating in 1980. Denise went on to beauty school in Boise, Idaho. She graduated then moved to Salem, Oregon where she met her husband.
Denise married Robert Totland in 1983, later divorcing after 29 years of marriage. They lived in Silverton and had two daughters, Nichole and Kelsey. Denise devoted her life to loving and caring for her daughters. They were her everything. Denise had a strong work ethic and put a lot of value in working hard. She worked as a medical assistant in various doctor offices and urgent care facilities over the last 30 years. Recently, Denise worked at Rite Aid Pharmacy.
Denise was selfless by nature and cared so much for those in her life, especially her grandchildren. She had a strong love of all animals large and small. She was known to always have some type of animal around her home and frequently took in strays. No matter what road Denise was on in life, she maintained a strong faith and belief in God. Denise’s bubbly, personable and upbeat personality (not to mention good cooking) will truly be missed, but never forgotten.
Denise is preceded in death by her father Donald Howes. She is survived by her mother Theresa Howes; sister Mylisa Holland (Mark); ex-husband Robert Totland; former mother-in-law Rozetta Totland; daughters Nichole Petersen (Jason) and Kelsey Cross (Danny); three grandchildren, Ellie Petersen, Wyatt Petersen, and Kamryn Cross; nephews Jason Holland, Gregory Holland (Brittnie), Donald Holland (Jill) and Colton Totland (Hannah).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silverton Area Community Aid, 421 South Water Street, Silverton, OR 97381 (www.silvertonareacommuni tyaid.org), or Trinity Lutheran Church of Silverton (www.trinitysilverton.org/give).
