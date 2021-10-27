Dena Erickson Hale
AUG. 31, 1930 — OCT. 23, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Dena Erickson Hale, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, age 91, went to be with her Savior on October 23, 2021.
Dena was born on August 31, 1930 as the first child, and proud eldest daughter, to Orson Peter and Rachel LaVon Turner Erickson in the living room of her Grandmother Turner’s home in Fairview, Wyoming. She developed her hard work ethic and never give up attitude while working on her family’s dairy, The Erickson Dairy, in Afton, Wyoming. She and her sisters, RaKell and Saundra, lovingly coined the “Three Sisters”, had wonderful memories of growing up in a small town and laughed together often as they shared those memories with others.
Dena attended Afton High School where she met A.D. Hunsaker. They were married on January 8, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple, and were blessed with two boys, Kim and Greg. She often joked that she was the only senior who was married and rode the bus to school. She was heartbroken with his unexpected and sudden passing in December 1951.
Dena later married Arthur Leon Hale on January 28, 1956. Together they added two more boys, Jerry and Mark, and a daughter, Jolene, to the family. They were married for 42 years until Art’s passing in 1999.
Dena and Art served two missions together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one in Charleston, West Virginia and another in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dena served in the church with dedication in many capacities in various presidencies and positions in the Primary, Relief Society and Young Women’s organizations. She loved serving in the Boise Temple and served many years as an ordinance worker.
She worked most of her adult life as a telephone operator at Mountain Bell in Payette. This is where she met many life-long friends, many whom she remained in contact with until her passing. She later was transferred to Mountain Bell’s main office in Boise.
Dena spent years developing many talents and perfecting them. She was well known for her music ability, particularly playing the piano and organ. Dena had a passion for hands-on crafts, such as painting, sewing, and quilting. Her house was full of her work, including quilts that were hand sewn from start to finish; many of which were gifted to her grandchildren on their wedding day. She loved old western stories and read many books by Louis L’Amour. Reading was a favorite.
Dena discovered she had a talent for and very much enjoyed genealogy and family history. It became a significant part of her life. She dedicated years of service to research and writing about her own ancestors and the family histories and ancestors of others.
One of her favorite things to do was watch her children and grandchildren play sports. You could always hear her yelling in the stands. Of course, she always blamed Art, but we knew.
Family was always her number one priority. She always had a way to keep things in control, it only took a look or a pinch to an underarm to get your attention. Through love, dedication, and hard work, she created a legacy that benefits and inspires those of us who were fortunate to know her.
Dena is survived by her four children, Kim Hunsaker, Jerry Hale (Janet), Mark Hale, and Jolene Taggart (Dennis); as well as 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and her sister Saundra Wright (Gary). She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, A.D. Hunsaker; second husband, Art Hale; her son Greg; a daughter-in-law, Karma; a great granddaughter, Enna; and her sister, RaKell Titensor.
The family wishers to extend special thanks to staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care as well as Heart n’ Home Hospice for the personal care given to Dena in the last years of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 29th at the New Plymouth Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Dena’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.