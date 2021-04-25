Dolores June Blanton Cables Echanis
OCT. 14, 1929 — JAN. 20, 2021
ONTARIO
Dolores was born in Ontario, Oregon October 14th 1929 to Wesley James Blanton and Gertrude Monce Blanton. She passed on January 20th, 2021.
Dolores was raised on the family cattle ranch that included the Malheur Butte, surrounding farm ground and nearby rangeland. Her only sister, Lorraine, who was five years older, preceded her in passing on Sept. 19, 2012.
The two girls, being the only children of Wes and Gertie, grew up learning to work cattle and farm. Dolores loved her working cow horses, Redcrest and Sunnyboy. She was an excellent rider and roper and the best heeler at brandings, roping 50 head one day. She never competed in the arena, but she was chosen as queen of the Malheur County Rodeo in 1947 and represented Ontario in the Payette Apple Blossom the same year.
The family farm and ranch was homesteaded in 1881 and improved through the years. So Dolores grew up milking cows, driving mule teams mowing and raking hay, cooking and cleaning; as well as riding the range and buckarooing for the family herd of Hereford beef cows that eventually numbered about 500. Dolores grew up loving and caring for animals so it’s no surprise that she contributed to many animal care organizations.
Dolores graduated from Ontario High School in 1948. She spent a couple of years working for Idaho Power in the Ontario office. In 1950 she married Jim Cables and gave birth to son Tim in 1951 and daughter Tammy in 1960.
Several years after her divorce from Jim she married John Echanis and gave birth to Annette Echanis in 1965.
Dolores was invited to learn to play bridge in 1959 and she took to the game with great enthusiasm and competence. As the years passed by her trophies numbered too many to conveniently display.
She achieved Life Master in 1984 and Gold Life Master in 2011. That same year she was appointed to the ACBL Goodwill and Charity Committee for the five northwestern states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
In 2018 Dolores won the ACBL Western Conference, with partner Lorinda Pearson, gaining 24 master points playing against 556 tables scattered across the western United States. She played with many partners through the years, and at the ACBL Nationals in Hawaii, she won first overall with a partner she had never played with before.
When the local Ontario Bridge Club suspended play in March of 2020, Dolores had won a total 3988 master points. Her fellow players appreciated her buoyant personality and her willingness to play with new players and never criticize, but always coach. She had a kind manner, radiant smile, infectious laughter and impeccable style.
A 2016 newspaper article paying tribute to her 45 years of service as secretary-treasure and local club manager said, “For decades she has been our goodwill ambassador extraordinaire.” She was also known at the many tournaments she played in for making and bringing the best fudge ever. She loved to bake, especially pies, which were just simply the best.
Dolores loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. She also loved to travel and, like dancing, she had the good fortune to do quite a bit of it.
Traveling with her mother and two young daughters on the first commercial tour to Borneo she was offered the opportunity by the chieftain of a former head-hunting tribe to have her youngest daughter remain there, as bride to his son, thus becoming “Queen of the Jungle.” Standing in front of the shrunken head lodge, the tour guide had to wrestle daughter, Annette, away from the tribe’s chief, who was used to getting his way and not at all accustomed to being told what to do.
Dolores was privileged to accumulate many more travel memories throughout her life, many of which have something to do with bridge, but all have something to do with her buoyant and adventurous personality. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved her.
Dolores is survived by her son and daughter, Tim Cables and Tammy Cables of Ontario, her daughter Annette Echanis of Los Angeles, California and grandchildren, Hannah Cooper and Cole Cooper of Kennewick and Seattle Washington.
Memorials can be made to any of your favorite animal care organizations or to one of Dolores’s favorites, the Oregon Humane Society, 1067 NE Columbia Blvd, Portland, OR 97211 or the Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City NE 68410. A celebration of her life will be held later in the year.