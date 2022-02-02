Delmer Wayne Farmer, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Wayne was born January 27, 1936, in Castleford, Idaho, to Delmer Daniel Farmer and Florence Gentry Farmer. He grew up and attended schools in Nampa, Idaho and graduated from Nampa High School. He also attended Boise State College where he earned his Mechanics Degree. He served in the United States Air Force.
On June 16, 1961, he married Kathleen Ann Green in Nampa, Idaho. Wayne and Kathleen made their home in Ontario, Oregon where Wayne worked as a Engineer Mechanic Manager for Andrews Seed Company. Later in 2014, they moved to Idaho Falls.
He was a devoted Christian. He loved being in the outdoors spending time fishing and gardening. He had a unique sense of humor. He was a gentle, kind, and giving man who was always willing to give a helping hand.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Ann Farmer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Carlene Farmer of Gresham, OR, and Rebecca Farmer of Idaho Falls; brother, Melvin Farmer of Johnson City, TN; and two granddaughters, Alyssa and Makayla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls.