Delight Patsy Ann Olson
SEPT. 3, 1933 — FEB. 19, 2021
ONTARIO
Delight Olson passed away at her home in Ontario, Oregon on Feb. 19, 2021. She was born on Sept. 3, 1933 in Ontario, Oregon to Elroy and Myrtle McDole. She was the youngest of 4 children. She attended Ontario High School where she met her future husband, Vernon Olson. She attended Eastern Oregon College for a short time but quit to join Vern at Oregon State University in Corvallis. They were married before Vern graduated from college and she worked in a bank while he completed college. Vern went into the Air Force straight out of college and so they started their tenure as a military family. Their first daughter, Stefni, was born in Harlingen, Texas, while Vern was in training. Daughters Keely and Tami were born in Tacoma, Washington while Vern was stationed at McCord Air Force Base. The family moved about every 4 years, living in Washington, Wisconsin, Florida, California, and the Philippines. Dee and the girls lived in Ontario while Vern served in Viet Nam. After a final assignment in Florida, Vern retired from the Air Force and they built their retirement home on the Oregon Slope overlooking the Snake River. Dee worked for Evelyn’s Fabric and Bridal altering wedding dresses for many years. Dee stayed in her home on the Oregon Slope for several years after Vern’s death in 2010. She lived for a time in Corvallis, Oregon with her daughter, Keely, and later, lived with Stefni in Pacific City, Oregon but she was back in the house that she and Vern had built in Ontario, living with her daughter Tami at the time of her death.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Stefni, Keely, and Tami, and two sisters, Arlene Scott and Elinor Maroney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Myrtle McDole, her husband, Vernon R. Olson, and her older brother, Robert McDole.
Arrangements are being made by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. No memorial service is planned at this time. Condolences may be made to Dee’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. support.woundedwarriorproject .org