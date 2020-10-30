Delbert ‘Deb’ Gene Green Sr.
Feb. 16, 1932 — Oct. 24, 2020
ONTARIO
Delbert (Deb) Gene Green Sr. born February 16th, 1932 went to be with our heavenly Father on Saturday October 24th. Deb was born in Angora, NE. The family moved to Idaho when he was 18 months old. They lived in the Caldwell/Middleton, Idaho area. They also lived in Grand Junction, CO and Rome, OR. In Debs earlier years you could find him riding bareback broncs and competing in the Wild Horse Race at the Caldwell Night Rodeo. In the early 60’s you could hear him coming a mile away on his Harley Davidson with straight pipes. He sold it because he thought it was too loud.
In 1968 Deb met Gwen Bickford in Rocky Ford, CO at a small diner where Deb frequently ate. On March 18th 1969 Deb and Gwen married in Trinidad, CO. They blended their 2 families together and moved back to Idaho. His life work was driving truck interstate with Wright Motor Lines. Eventually, working as the Safety Director for NACA Trucking Company of Ontario, OR. for 18 years.
His first love was his family and family gatherings. His second love was his horses, either working with the horses or packing the horses on a hunting trip into the primitive areas of Idaho. If Deb wasn’t out with his horses you could find him playing Grand Theft Auto V on his computer. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his daughter Shari Kettering of New Plymouth, daughter Kellie (Tye) Thomas of Emmett, daughter Naomi Tucker of Caldwell and son Forrest (Mylissa) Green of McCall, sister Colleen Hammons of Kuna. Also, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gwen Green, 3 sons Delbert Gene Jr, Michael Eugene and Marvin Earl, 1 grandson Delbert James, 3 brothers Loyal Green, Harold (Ace) Green, Pharel Green, 1 sister Marie Johnson and parents Garrett Hobart and Merle Agnes (Six) Green and maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Care-ousel Therapeutic Riding. 8803 Hwy 78 Marsing, Idaho. They provide equine assisted activities for children and adults with special needs.
There will be a celebration of life open house on Sunday November 8th from 1:00 to 4:00 at 5125 SE 3rd Ave New Plymouth Idaho