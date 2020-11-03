Lonnie Goff
Lonnie Goff, 75, of Weiser, died Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dorothy Hileman
Dorothy Hileman, 77, of New Meadows and Fruitland, died Oct. 27, 2020, in New Meadows. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Lois Jean Ruud
Lois Jean Ruud, 77, of Payette, died Oct. 26, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Schaffer Jensen, Payette.
Thomas Alfred Schrank
Thomas Alfred Schrank, 83, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.