Margie Jones
Margie Jones, 80, of Boise, died on August 2, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Kerry Lee Croner
Kerry Lee Croner, 72, of Payette, died July 11, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Ivan B. Langley
Ivan B. Langley, 78, of Union, died July 31, 2021 at a local Boise, Idaho hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez, 59, of Nyssa, died July 31, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Doris Powell
Doris Powell, 61, of Weiser, died July 31, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Lewis E. Whipple Jr.
Lewis E. Whipple Jr., 23, of Ontario, died August 1, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.