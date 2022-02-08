Purchase Access

Frances Ebbers

Frances Ebbers, 80, of Vale, died Feb. 6, 2022 at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Bernice Elvidge

Bernice Elvidge, 88, of Vale, died Feb. 2, 2022 at St. Alphonsus hospital in Ontario. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels in Ontario.

Tamara Ford

Tamara Ford, 75, of Vale, died Feb. 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels in Ontario.

Nona Maynard

Nona Maynard, 76, of Fruitland, died Jan. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

Ron Kenneth Tompkins

Ron Kenneth Tompkins, 78, of Ontario, died Feb. 5, 2022 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

Elizabeth A. Welch

Elizabeth A. Welch, 80, of Vale, died Feb. 6, 2022 at a care Facility in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario, Oregon.

