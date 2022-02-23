Purchase Access

Omeda L. Foster

Omeda L. Foster, 91, of Payette, died Feb. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

Betty J. Irons

Betty J. Irons, 91, of Ontario, died Feb. 21, 2022 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Vincent Konopski

Vincent Konopski, 75, of Indian Valley, died Feb. 18, 2022 in Indian Valley. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

George A. Vickers

George A. Vickers, 84, of Payette, died Feb. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Chisato Wakagawa

Chisato Wakagawa, 90, formerly of Weiser, died Feb. 9, 2022 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

