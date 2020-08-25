Louis Castro

Louis Castro, 79, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Ruth Irene DeLong

Ruth Irene DeLong, 86, of Vale, died Aug. 22, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Todd C. Ward

Todd C. Ward, 49, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Todd Leslie York

Todd Leslie York, 50, of Fruitland, died Aug. 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

