Louis Castro
Louis Castro, 79, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Ruth Irene DeLong
Ruth Irene DeLong, 86, of Vale, died Aug. 22, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Todd C. Ward
Todd C. Ward, 49, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Todd Leslie York
Todd Leslie York, 50, of Fruitland, died Aug. 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
