Iris Baugh Carpenter

Iris Baugh Carpenter, 89, formerly of Ontario, died April 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home & Cremation, Meridian.

Virginia Rae Cisney

Virginia Rae Cisney, 92, of Ontario, died April 3, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Regina Ann Curry

Regina Ann Curry, 76, of Payette, died April 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Audrey Tanner Dumas

Audrey Tanner Dumas, 77, formerly of Ontario, died March 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of Memories, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Thomas Hernandez

Thomas Hernandez, 59, of Ontario, died March 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Marc Steven Shigeta

Marc Steven Shigeta, 73, of New Plymouth, died April 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

