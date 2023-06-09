Today's Notices Jun 9, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Susan M. SappSusan M. Sapp, 73, of Weiser, died June 24, 2023 at a Meridian Idaho Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Law Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit