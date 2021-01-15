Robert Coates
Robert J. Coates Sr., Ontario, died Tuesday January 12, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Bonnie Kline
Bonnie Kline, 64, of Nyssa, formerly of Priest River, Idaho, died January 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Robert Pearson
Robert E. Pearson, 94, of Payette, died January 6, 2021 in Payette. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Lucille Thomason
Lucille Thomason, 93, of Council, died January 9, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.