Lula Fox Garner Zaugg Anderson, 99, formerly of Weiser, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Lindon, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Konnie Irene Baines, 83, of Fruitland, died Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Florence Harter, Nyssa, died Oct. 28, 2022, at her home in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Karen S. Seagal, 65, of Weiser, died Oct. 31, 2022, at her home at Mann Creek in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.