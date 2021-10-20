Rolando DelaPeña

Rolando DelaPeña, 61, of Payette, died Oct. 18, 2021 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Barbara Louise Fitch

Barbara Louise Fitch, 89, of Fruitland, died Oct. 18, 2021 at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

